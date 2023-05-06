Sasikala blames DMK regime for the criticism against Dravidian model

May 06, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Saturday said it was the DMK regime’s fault which led to the Tamil Nadu Governor’s impression that the Dravidian model was an expired ideology.

She asserted that the DMK government’s “wrong steps and anti-people measures” were responsible for such a criticism. At least hereafter, the government should stop using the phrase – Dravidian model – for namesake, and concentrate on people’s welfare and improve the quality of life of the poor.

