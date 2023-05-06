HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sasikala blames DMK regime for the criticism against Dravidian model

It was DMK regime’s fault which led to Tamil Nadu Governor’s impression that the Dravidian model was an expired ideology

May 06, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Saturday said it was the DMK regime’s fault which led to the Tamil Nadu Governor’s impression that the Dravidian model was an expired ideology.  

She asserted that the DMK government’s “wrong steps and anti-people measures” were responsible for such a criticism. At least hereafter, the government should stop using the phrase – Dravidian model – for namesake, and concentrate on people’s welfare and improve the quality of life of the poor.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.