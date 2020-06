Sasikala appoints senior AIADMK leaders to key party posts

In her first major restructuring of the party after taking over as its general secretary, AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala on Friday named former Ministers K.A. Sengottaiyan and S. Gokula Indira, former Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Saidai S. Duraisamy and others as the party’s organising secretaries.

Former Ministers B.V. Ramana and Varagur A. Arunachalam, other functionaries such as V. Somasundaram, P.M. Narasimhan, M.S. Niraikulathan, S. Anbalagan, K. Annamalai, K.K. Umadevan, V. Karuppasamypandian and Puthi Chandran have also been named party’s organising secretaries.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, former Ministers K.A. Jayabal, Nainar Nagendran, Vaigaichelvan, N.R. Sivapathy have also been given key posts in various wings of the party.

After taking over as the party chief, Ms. Sasikala held series of meetings with senior party leaders from across the State, before making these announcements on Friday.