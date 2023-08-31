Sasikala appeals to Centre to abandon hike in user charges’ rates for national highways

August 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, on Thursday called upon the Central government to give up its plan of hiking user fees’ charges at 26 toll plazas under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Pointing out that the upward revision ranged from ₹5 to ₹150, Ms. Sasikala, in a statement, said the move would adversely hit different sections of people. Referring to the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on toll operations of the NHAI in southern States, she called for a thorough study of the working of toll plazas. She also suggested that 14 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, which had been in operation since 1997 and had attained self-sufficiency in collections, be closed down. Ms. Sasikala also urged the State government to take the necessary steps to stall the increase in the rates of user charges.