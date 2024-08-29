ADVERTISEMENT

Sarees, dhotis for Pongal to be sourced exclusively from power looms: T.N. government

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The products from handlooms and pedal looms will be distributed to beneficiaries of old age pension, says Government Order

The Hindu Bureau

In a change in convention, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to procure saris and dhotis for free distribution to beneficiaries for Pongal exclusively from power looms. Earlier, it had procured them from power looms, handlooms, and pedal looms.

According to a Government Order (G.O.) issued by the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi Department, the government will procure saris and dhotis from handlooms and pedal looms for distribution to beneficiaries of old age pension. The change in the procurement pattern is due to time and cost factors, it said. A decision was taken during a meeting with representatives of power looms and Ministers.

In line with the budgetary allocation, the State government has issued orders to sanction ₹100 crore in the first phase for the procurement of saris and dhotis for distribution during next Pongal. Besides the reserves in the various societies across the State, the requirement for Pongal 2025 has been decided, with target set to 1,77,64,476 saris and 1,77,22,995 dhotis. The State government has issued orders to constitute a committee for the procurement of yarn.

