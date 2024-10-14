ADVERTISEMENT

Saravana Poigai in Tiruchendur temple to get a facelift

Published - October 14, 2024 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Stalin inaugurates accommodation facilities for devotees in Tiruchendur temple

The Hindu Bureau

The accommodation facility inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference, in Tiruchendur temple on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Saravana Poigai in Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district is set to get a facelift, as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually launched its beautification project, among others on Monday.

The beautification project and the construction of other amenities both in the Tiruchendur temple and Arulmigu Venkatachalapathy Temple at Krishnapuram are to be jointly undertaken at a cost of ₹5.81 crore.

Decorative lights and artificial fountains would be installed in the Saravana Poigai and is expected to add to the religious fervour of devotees who take the holy dip.

The campus with the Saravana Poigai is to be further upgraded into a park with renovated pathways. During an event in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated accommodation facilities to benefit devotees and other amenities constructed in the Tiruchendur temple.

According to an official release, 100 air-conditioned double rooms, dormitory blocks, family cottages, parking facilities, among others have been constructed at a total cost of ₹68.36 crore.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials were present.

