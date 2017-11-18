Sarathkumar slams Governor’s actions

All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi president R. Sarathkumar said Governor Banwarilal Purohit should act within the limits prescribed to his office and must not interfere with the duties of the government.

In a statement released to the media , he said the Governor’s actions of reviewing work of various departments should not create a situation of having “two swords in one sheath”.

As interference from the Governor would lead to confusion among officials and the administration, the Governor’s actions had come under intense scrutiny and were being seen against established customs and provisions of administration, he said.

“The Governor should not overstep his administrative brief and break laid down rules and regulations and prevent confusion in the administration because of his actions,” Mr. Sarathkumar said.