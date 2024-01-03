ADVERTISEMENT

Sarathkumar pays respects to late Vijayakant

January 03, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Chennai

Sarathkumar recalled how Vijayakant helped him when he needed it the most.

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sarathkumar pays respects to late actor Vijayakant on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor and politician Sarathkumar on Wednesday paid his respects to DMDK founder Vijayakant who passed away recently in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage at DMDK headquarters, Mr. Sarathkumar recalled how Vijayakant helped him when he needed it the most by offering him a role of the antagonist in Pulan Visaranai, which was one of Mr. Vijayakant’s big hits in his career. 

“I cannot forget my first meeting with him. He cast me in Pulan Visaranai and then continuously in five movies in his own production without worrying about whether I would start competing with him. Even after I became an established hero, he produced my film under Rowther Films banner. He was one of the best people I have met in my life,” he said. 

Mr. Sarathkumar said he couldn’t meet Vijayakant in recent years as he was unwell but he had hoped that he would recover and continue his political journey. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I remember the times I had shared with him in Nadigar Sangam, as an actor...I feel pained that he is no more,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US