Sarath Kumar, Radhikaa sentenced to one-year RI

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader and actor Sarath Kumar after appearing at the Special Court for MP/MLAs in the Chennai Collectorate complex on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader Sarath Kumar and his wife Radhikaa Sarath Kumar have been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment in connection with cheque bounce cases.

The Additional Special Court for trial of cases related to MPs and MLAs also directed them to a pay fine running into crores of rupees.

Mr. Sarathkumar, Ms. Radhikaa and Mr. Listin Stephen are the partners of Magic Frames company which had borrowed ₹1.5 crore from Radiance Media Private Ltd, a film financing company, in 2014. They had issued two cheques to repay the loan.

Apart from this Mr. Sarathkumar had also borrowed ₹50 lakh and issued five cheques. However, since all the cheques issued to the firm were dishonoured, Radiance Media filed a petition before the fast track court, Saidapet.

Though the actors approached the Madras High Court seeking respite in May 2019, the court declined to quash the criminal proceedings. Besides, the fast track court in Saidapet was also directed to complete the trial within six months. Meanwhile, the case was transferred to the Special Court for MP/MLAs in Chennai. On Wednesday, when the case came up for hearing, Judge N Alicia sentenced the three to rigorous imprisonment for a year and imposed the fine.

Mr. Sarathkumar and Ms. Radhikaa have moved a special court seeking suspension of the sentence.

