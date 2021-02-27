Tamil Nadu

Sarath Kumar, IJK form alliance

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founded by R. Sarath Kumar and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, founded by Paarivendhar of the SRM group, have formed an alliance for the upcoming Assembly election. While Mr. Sarath Kumar was in the AIADMK alliance, Paarivendhar had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the DMK symbol from Perambalur.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Sarath Kumar described it as the first alliance which would work towards bringing a change in the State. It would lift the standard of living of thepeople.

The development comes on a day the assembly poll dates were announced for Tamil Nadu.

Sources close to the IJK confirmed the development. Recently, Mr. Sarath Kumar and his wife Radikaa Sarathkumar met V.K. Sasikala, a long-time aide of Jayalalithaa and former interim general secretary of the AIADMK. He said it was a “courtesy call”.

