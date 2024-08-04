Sara Abraham has an indelible mark on our cultural landscape, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Sara Abraham, a doyenne of contemporary Indian art.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Ms. Sara Abraham, a distinguished figure in contemporary Indian art.

“Her profound impact on the art world, exemplified through significant exhibitions like “Kala Yatra,” has left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape,” he said.

“In this time of sorrow, my heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all who were touched by her remarkable legacy. I have personally called Thiru N. Ram and his wife to share my condolences with them,” he said.

