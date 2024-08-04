GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sara Abraham has an indelible mark on our cultural landscape, says Stalin

The Chief Minister recalls her contributions to the art world in his condolence message

Published - August 04, 2024 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Sara Abraham, a doyenne of contemporary Indian art.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Ms. Sara Abraham, a distinguished figure in contemporary Indian art.

“Her profound impact on the art world, exemplified through significant exhibitions like “Kala Yatra,” has left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape,” he said.

“In this time of sorrow, my heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all who were touched by her remarkable legacy. I have personally called Thiru N. Ram and his wife to share my condolences with them,” he said.

