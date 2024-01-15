GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saplings of native trees replace invasive species in Anamalai Tiger Reserve’s core areas

January 15, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
Forest lands in ATR’s core areas were chosen when a project was launched in 2022 to remove invasive plants.

Forest lands in ATR’s core areas were chosen when a project was launched in 2022 to remove invasive plants. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has taken up mass removal of invasive species in the Ulandy range in the core area of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) where saplings of native trees are being raised.

ATR authorities said saplings of native trees had been planted after clearing invasive plants on 90 hectares of forest lands in the Ulandy range alone in the current financial year.

ALSO READ
Invasive weed threatens elephant habitats in Tamil Nadu

The works are implemented under the Restoration of Degraded Forests Landscape Project with financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Forest lands in the ATR’s core areas were chosen when the Tamil Nadu government launched the project in 2022 to remove invasive plants and improve green cover. ATR staff headed by Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Deputy Director (Pollachi) Bhargava Teja identified the lands for restoration in consultation with experts and biologists.

ALSO READ
Strategies planned to halt spread of invasive species over 800 hectares of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve buffer zone

One forest patch in the Ulandy range, which had large swathes of bamboo, is also being restored. After a forest fire wiped out bamboo clumps in 2015, invasive species such as Lantana camara and Eupatorium formed thickets on the fertile ground.

The Forest Department roped in people from the ATR’s tribal settlements to remove the invasive plants. They planted saplings of a variety of native trees, including Aegle marmelos (Vilvam), Syzygium cumini (Jamun) and Pterocarpus marsupium (Vengai), and bamboo seedlings.

ALSO READ
Forest Dept. checks viability of using invasive tree Senna spectabilis for paper-making

M. Sundaravadivel, forest range officer of Ulandy, said a total of 9,000 saplings had been planted on 90 hectares of forest lands in the range so far.

Under the project, for which NABARD has given a loan of ₹457 crore, the government aims at restoring 33,290 hectares of degraded forest lands in the State in five years. A total of 270 hectares of land is to be restored in all forest ranges of the ATR.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.