Santhome Beach is still close to my heart: Actor Kumaravel

Updated - August 31, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 10:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Film and theatre actor, and writer E. Kumaravel on his love for Chennai

“When everyone talks about the beach in Chennai, they talk about the Marina Beach. But, there was a beach in Santhome...just next to the Santhome Church; there used be stairs leading to a beautiful beach, where the housing board construction is currently under way. In between there was a radio house – if you go in the evening, you could herar cinema songs being played very loudly and kids would be playing there while older people used to listen to the songs. At 7 p.m., the songs and the lights would be switched off, and the people would disperse. In those days, there was no road and it used to be like a private beach. Now, it doesn’t exist any more but it is still close to my heart. Happy Birthday Chennai. I am proudly Made of Chennai.”

Click on the link to watch the interview: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_VKa_Syoel/?igsh=bTI3OTAzdncxYXQ4

