Santhanam questions Nirmala in prison

The one-man commission investigating the audiotape scandal on Thursday questioned P. Nirmala Devi, the assistant professor of the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai who has been accused of attempting to lure four girl students into providing sexual favours at the behest of some Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) officials, for nearly six hours at the Madurai Central Prison.

R. Santhanam, retired IAS officer heading the Commission, said that Devi co-operated well and his inquiry with her was over.

He would be questioning V. Murugan, assistant professor from the MKU, and S. Karuppasamy, a former research scholar at the varsity, next week.

“At present, the two are in the custody of the CB-CID police. Hence, I cannot inquire them now.I will wait for their custody to get over,” he said.

On the earlier announcement by the Governor that the Commission would submit its report by April 30, he said that the date could be extended after seeking permission from the Governor’s office.

“The inquiry cannot be completed without questioning Murugan and Karuppasamy,” he added.

Mr. Santhanam said that he would be visiting Aruppukkottai on Friday to continue his inquiry, mainly with officials from Devanga Arts College.

Meanwhile, Mr. Karuppasamy, who was remanded in judicial custody after he surrendered before a magistrate court here on Wednesday, was taken into four days custody by the CB-CID police on Thursday. Mr. Murugan was already in the custody of CB-CID police for five days since Wednesday.

Police sources said that, apart from the two, enquiry also continued with J. Vijayadurai, Director of Distance Education, MKU, and Thangapandi, a post-doctoral fellow at MKU on Thursday.

To be suspended

Meanwhile, the MKU administration has initiated the procedure to suspend Murugan.

University sources said following a formal communication to the university by the police that he had been arrested, the university Syndicate met on Thursday and passed a resolution to suspend him.

According to officials, the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, should approve the resolution so that the suspension order could be issued.