Sansar Sangeet Utsav goes online

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 01:04 IST

The Virtual Pan World Music Festival is on till April 1

This summer, if you are in the mood for a mix of contemporary music and traditional art forms from around the world, here is an opportunity to watch the artists online from the comfort of your homes.

The International Music Premier League along with Carnatica Global and Global Arts Temple USA is organising the Sansar Sangeet Utsav – Virtual Pan World Music Festival till April 1.

Percussion ensemble

The festival, which was inaugurated by mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman on March 27, features a unique pulsating Indian percussion ensemble featuring Kochibhotla Saigiridhar on mridangam, Abhishek Raghuram on khanjira and Krishna Sriram on ghatam; “Keys to India”, featuring Anil Srinivasan, Krishna Kishore, Naveen Napier and guest artiste Bharat Sundar; “SubraMania”, contemporary world music by Bindu Subramaniam (vocal) and Ambi Subramaniam (violin); Blues and Jazz by Carly Harvey; and and “Melody, Harmony and Melharmony” featuring L. Shankar (double violin), Glen Velez (frame drums), Chitravina N. Ravikiran, Apollo Chamber Players, Loire Cotler (rhythm vocalist), Ed Matthew (clarinet), K.V. Prasad (mridangam), Karaikurichi Mohanram (mridangam), Ben Jaeger and Steve Kurr (orchestra directors).

Audiences can watch traditional Ugandan dance — Nile Beat artists from Pearl of Africa; Saakumu, Dance troupe of Ghana, West Africa who performs traditional and contemporary African dance and music and “Manganiars”, a traditional folk music of Rajasthan performed by Bhungar Khan and Team.

America fusion of soul, pop and reggae featuring Maya Azucena, Chinese music ensemble performed by Gao Hong (Pipa player /composer); Pies En La Tierra-Jazz Band from Ecuador by Carlos Alban Jaramillo; and Jyotsna Live, contemporary Indian Music Act, a fusion and world music featuring Jyotsna Srikanth and Team would also be featured during the festival.

Collaborative concert

A press release here said the programmes include saxophone meets sitar-virtual collaborative concert by George Brookes and Arjun Verma; a performance by multi-percussionist Andy Cheng from Taiwan; “Stone Sound Collective - Soundz for the Soul” by Mark Stone, who is a multi percussionist and his team; “iyatra quartet” fusion music by Alice Barron (violin), Rich Phillips (cello), Will Roberts (percussion) and George Sleightholme (Clarinet); Mekar Bhuana Centre - A Balinise Gamelan Music and Dance by Putu Evie Vaughan Hatch and party.

The valedictory and interactive session with Carnatic icon Aruna Sairam will be on April 1.

The events can be watched at https://www. facebook.com /IMPL2020 and on Youtube channel, https://www. youtube.com/ channel/ UCz5I2_ dvuE7Cxdo2Ub5yE8Q.

For more details, call 9840015013 or 9444018269.