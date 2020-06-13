Sankarankovil sub-jail chief warder placed under suspension for ‘graft’

TENKASI

13 June 2020 16:34 IST

The official allegedly demanded bribe for extending undue facilities to a prisoner

Chief warder of Sankarankovil sub-jail Vairamani has been placed under suspension after he allegedly demanded bribe from a firecracker manufacturing unit manager for extending undue facilities to the manager’s colleague, who has now been lodged in the sub-jail.

Superintendent of Palayamkottai Central Prison Krishnakumar on Saturday placed Vairamani under suspension after his alleged telephonic conversation with Gopinath demanding bribe from him for giving illegal facilities to his colleague Marisamy went viral on social media.

Following the blast in a firecracker manufacturing unit near Rajapalayam, the manager of the company Marisamy was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. As he was lodged in the Sankarankovil sub-jail, bribe had apparently been given to a few prison officials there for giving “additional facilities” to Marisamy.

Advertising

Advertising

Opposing it, Mr. Vairamani purportedly contacted Mr. Gopinath over the phone to censure him for having allegedly given ₹14,000 as bribe to a “junior prison official”.

“Since I’m the senior-most official here, you should have met me personally and I could have fulfilled his [Marisamy’s] needs inside the prison,” Mr. Vairamani, allegedly said, in the telephonic conversation. Moreover, he asks Mr. Gopinath to come to a spot to meet him.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Krishnakumar ordered an inquiry into this episode and placed Mr. Vairmani under suspension.