Sankara Nethralaya staff join hands with Stanley Hospital

CHENNAI

27 May 2021 01:02 IST

At a juncture when there is a dire need for health care manpower, ophthalmologists and paramedics from Sankara Nethralaya joined hands with the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital (SMCH) to combat COVID-19.

A 10-member team led by senior consultants — Suganeswari Ganesan, Baskaran Mani and Gajendra Kumar Verma, P. Sivaranjani and Radhika Sriram — and members of the nursing team, comprising Leela Bai, Kanagaraj and Vinoth Kumar, and social workers, including M. Saravanan and Arun Kumar, decided to work as frontline COVID-19 warriors for two weeks from May 13.

The 10-member team from Sankara Nethralaya followed the working protocols of SMCH and shouldered activities in areas like at-zero delay rooms, triage wards and IMCU. The idea was basically to provide breathing space to the overworked healthcare workers.

Advertising

Advertising

The COVID-19 team of SMCH, under the leadership of Dean P. Balaji and his team mates, are constantly engaged in expanding facilities to accommodate patients who otherwise succumb due to non-availability of oxygen beds.