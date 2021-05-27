Tamil Nadu

Sankara Nethralaya staff join hands with Stanley Hospital

At a juncture when there is a dire need for health care manpower, ophthalmologists and paramedics from Sankara Nethralaya joined hands with the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital (SMCH) to combat COVID-19.

A 10-member team led by senior consultants — Suganeswari Ganesan, Baskaran Mani and Gajendra Kumar Verma, P. Sivaranjani and Radhika Sriram — and members of the nursing team, comprising Leela Bai, Kanagaraj and Vinoth Kumar, and social workers, including M. Saravanan and Arun Kumar, decided to work as frontline COVID-19 warriors for two weeks from May 13.

The 10-member team from Sankara Nethralaya followed the working protocols of SMCH and shouldered activities in areas like at-zero delay rooms, triage wards and IMCU. The idea was basically to provide breathing space to the overworked healthcare workers.

The COVID-19 team of SMCH, under the leadership of Dean P. Balaji and his team mates, are constantly engaged in expanding facilities to accommodate patients who otherwise succumb due to non-availability of oxygen beds.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 1:03:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sankara-nethralaya-staff-join-hands-with-stanley-hospital/article34653334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY