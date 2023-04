April 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sankara Nethralaya’s paediatric ophthalmology department has launched “Doorstep eye care for children with special needs” as part of its doorstep eye care for elders and the differently abled (SN-DEED) initiative.

The special needs children aged 6 to 14 will receive comprehensive eye examination and spectacles if their houses are located within the 30-km radius of the hospital situated in Nugambakkam.

For details / appointment contact 9380240750 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT