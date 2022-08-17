Sankara Nethralaya launches mobile facility for elderly

SN DEED will offer services at the doorstep of the patient

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 17, 2022 19:39 IST

M. Ravi, former DGP, flagging off the Sankara Nethralaya’s mobile clinic which provides doorstep service for the elderly and differently abled. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sankara Nethralaya launched a scheme for the elderly and the differently abled to mark 75 years of Independence.

SN DEED (Sankara Nethralaya Doorstep Eye care for Elderly and Differently-abled) will offer services at the patient’s doorstep. Those needing further care in the hospital will be helped through fast-track channel, said T.S. Surendran, vice-chairman and director of Paediatric Ophthalmology at the institution.

M. Ravi, former Director-General of Police, commissioned the mobile unit on Monday.

Facilities offered include detailed history taking of ocular and systemic illness, including falls, vision, glass and eye power check; counselling; glass prescription; management; teleconsultation and referral.

The SN DEED coordinator would facilitate tele consultation for patients requiring further intervention by ophthalmologists or schedule an appointment in the hospital, a hospital release said. The coordinator can be contacted at 9380240750 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

