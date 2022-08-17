Sankara Nethralaya launches mobile facility for elderly

SN DEED will offer services at the doorstep of the patient

M. Ravi, former DGP, flagging off the Sankara Nethralaya’s mobile clinic which provides doorstep service for the elderly and differently abled. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SN DEED will offer services at the doorstep of the patient

Sankara Nethralaya launched a scheme for the elderly and the differently abled to mark 75 years of Independence.

SN DEED (Sankara Nethralaya Doorstep Eye care for Elderly and Differently-abled) will offer services at the patient’s doorstep. Those needing further care in the hospital will be helped through fast-track channel, said T.S. Surendran, vice-chairman and director of Paediatric Ophthalmology at the institution.

M. Ravi, former Director-General of Police, commissioned the mobile unit on Monday.

Facilities offered include detailed history taking of ocular and systemic illness, including falls, vision, glass and eye power check; counselling; glass prescription; management; teleconsultation and referral.

The SN DEED coordinator would facilitate tele consultation for patients requiring further intervention by ophthalmologists or schedule an appointment in the hospital, a hospital release said. The coordinator can be contacted at 9380240750 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.