Sankara Nethralaya launches mobile facility for elderly
SN DEED will offer services at the doorstep of the patient
Sankara Nethralaya launched a scheme for the elderly and the differently abled to mark 75 years of Independence.
SN DEED (Sankara Nethralaya Doorstep Eye care for Elderly and Differently-abled) will offer services at the patient’s doorstep. Those needing further care in the hospital will be helped through fast-track channel, said T.S. Surendran, vice-chairman and director of Paediatric Ophthalmology at the institution.
M. Ravi, former Director-General of Police, commissioned the mobile unit on Monday.
Facilities offered include detailed history taking of ocular and systemic illness, including falls, vision, glass and eye power check; counselling; glass prescription; management; teleconsultation and referral.
The SN DEED coordinator would facilitate tele consultation for patients requiring further intervention by ophthalmologists or schedule an appointment in the hospital, a hospital release said. The coordinator can be contacted at 9380240750 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
