Sankara Nethralaya designates separate floor for treatment of paediatric patients

April 17, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Children who come to Sankara Nethralaya for treatment of eye conditions will have a separate floor. The paediatric floor on Monday was dedicated to N. Sankar, former chairman of the Sanmar Group of Companies, to commemorate his first death anniversary.

N. Ram, director of THG Publishing Private Limited, who participated in the event, recalled the industrialist’s contribution to sports, arts, philanthropy and niche publishing. The beneficiaries were selected carefully, he said, adding that the industrialist had funded substantially healthcare institutions such as the Cancer Institute (WIA), Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, Voluntary Health Services and the Christian Medical College, Vellore.

“Sankara Nethralaya is widely recognised as the world’s best specialised hospital. Quality patient care at an affordable cost, free treatment to the poor, community service in remote and inaccessible areas in India and world-class education, knowledge dissemination and advanced research,” Mr. Ram said, adding: “What distinguishes Sankara Nethralaya from most other institutions is the way it combines the pursuit of excellence, opening its doors wide. Just look at the numbers – 50% of outpatient treatment and 35% of surgical operations are done for free.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The various activities of the Medical Research Foundation must be recognised and cherished, Mr. Ram said. “The dedication of the paediatric floor in memory of my friend N. Sankar is a fitting recognition of the quality and spirit and contribution to the public good,” he added.

Vijay Sankar, deputy chairman of The Sanmar Group, said, “We are privileged to participate with Sankara Nethralaya for many decades.” He added that his father was particularly happy with his association with the institution for its support of the poor, professionalism, integrity and the values it embodied. Sankara Nethralaya chairman T.S. Surendran participated.