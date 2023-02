February 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology presented T.S. Surendran, chairman of Sankara Nethralaya and director of the institution’s Department of Paediatric Ophthalmology, the Achievement Award for his contributions in the scientific programmes of the APAO’s 2023 Congress, according to a press release. The Asia Pacific Strabismus and Paediatric Ophthalmology meet was held at Kuala Lumpur. Dr. Surendran was the scientific secretary at the event, the release said.