Sanitation workers screened at Ambur

Field workers, including sanitation staff, involved in combating COVID-19 in areas like Ambur, were screened to prevent infection. As part of the containment programme, the 36 wards of Ambur municipal limit are being disinfected on a daily basis. Houses in Ambur, where those who tested positive were cordoned off and the residents were under constant vigil.
Swab tests were conducted on contacts of positive cases from Ambur. Those who returned from outstation and those with international travel history were quarantined.
As part of preventive measures, health and sanitary workers were asked to take preventive medical tests, said Dr. Ramu, Block Medical Officer, Madhanur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.