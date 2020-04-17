Tamil Nadu

Sanitation workers screened at Ambur

Field workers, including sanitation staff, involved in combating COVID-19 in areas like Ambur, were screened to prevent infection. As part of the containment programme, the 36 wards of Ambur municipal limit are being disinfected on a daily basis. Houses in Ambur, where those who tested positive were cordoned off and the residents were under constant vigil.

Swab tests were conducted on contacts of positive cases from Ambur. Those who returned from outstation and those with international travel history were quarantined.

As part of preventive measures, health and sanitary workers were asked to take preventive medical tests, said Dr. Ramu, Block Medical Officer, Madhanur.

Apr 17, 2020

