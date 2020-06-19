Sanitation workers demand PPEs, special incentives

Greater Chennai Corporation conservancy workers being screened in Nolambur. File photo.

Chennai

19 June 2020 22:19 IST

Seek ₹50 lakh for the kin of GCC workers who died of COVID-19

Sanitation Worker Unions are demanding adequate PPEs, quick disbursal of special incentives announced by the State government and ₹50 lakh for the kin of GCC workers who died contracting the disease.

Speaking to The Hindu, P. Srinivasulu, the Madras Corporation Red Flag Union, said the sanitation workers who had been putting their lives on the line were not given adequate protective gear. “We have been asking for 2 replacement masks and a glove once a week. We have also been asking for soap and water to be made available to wash our hands. These needs haven’t been taken care of,” he said.

He also added that the workers clearing the trash of COVID-19 affected families should be trained and given special protective gear.

In a letter to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasulu had pointed out that the sanitation workers were forced to travel in buses where they were unable to maintain adequate social distancing.

“I also request them to disburse ₹2,00,000 sanctioned for front line workers who contract COVID-19 during duty,” he said.