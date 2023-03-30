Sanitary workers’ salary increased to ₹5,000; villages to get 1,500 km of plastic roads, says Rural Development Minister

March 30, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The monthly salary of 66,130 sanitary workers employed in rural areas will be increased from ₹3,600 to ₹5,000 per month, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy announced in the Assembly on Thursday. The workers have been demanding a rise in their wages. In his reply to the discussion on the demands for his Ministry, he said an additional allocation of ₹112 crore would be made for this purpose.

Highlighting that the government was giving special focus to the Mudalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam (Chief Minister’s Village Roads Improvement Scheme) with increased allocation, he announced that 1,500 km of roads to be laid under this scheme will be made with recycled plastic waste. He said the plastic waste would be procured from women-run units involved in the segregation and powdering of the waste, and added that this would help in addressing the plastic waste polluting land and waterbodies in rural areas.

Another key announcement made by Mr. Periyasamy was the allocation of ₹ 1,500 crore for improving all basic amenities in areas where marginalised sections lived in the villages. He said the basic amenities in these areas were poor compared to other areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the need for village panchayats adjoining municipalities and corporations to have similar infrastructure as the urban areas, especially in case of solid waste management, he said a special scheme will be implemented at a cost of ₹69 crore for this.

Twenty-one lakh moringa saplings will be readied at a cost of ₹137 crore and distributed to 10.5 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), he said, adding that this would help in addressing anaemia among rural women as moringa leaves and drumstick are found to be rich in iron. Another 70 lakh saplings will be planted in rural areas to improve green cover in rural areas.

Responding to allegations made by the AIADMK during the discussion, he said the allocation of several schemes, neglected during the AIADMK rule, were now being revived with increased allocation.

ADVERTISEMENT