Sanitary workers in Villupuram given assistance

VILLUPURAM

08 July 2021 13:36 IST

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar on Thursday handed over relief materials to sanitary workers here. About 461 workers attached to the Villupuram municipality were given a kit containing 10 kg of rice, 1 kg of sugar, and other groceries. According to a press release, the relief kits were sponsored by Rapid Response, a Puducherry-based non-governmental organisation.

Advertising

Advertising