Sanitary workers given assistance

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday handed over relief materials to sanitary workers under Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Around 300 workers attached to Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities were give a kit containing grocery and vegetable items.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Zuari Cement had sponsored the initiative under its CSR programme.

Each kit was worth ₹400 to ₹500. The company had agreed to handover relief assistance to sanitary workers every month, the CM’s office said.

