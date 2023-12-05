ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitary Inspector killed in accident in Villupuram

December 05, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Sanitary Inspector was killed and two others sustained injuries after the SUV in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree at V. Salai near Vikravandi in Villupuram district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jayapalmoorthi, 50, sanitary inspector of Rajapalayam Municipality. Police said Mr. Moorthi, Palani Guru, 54, sanitary inspector of Virudhunagar and Muruganandham, 41, were travelling in the SUV to Chennai to help in relief and rescue work in the rain-affected areas. When they neared V. Salai, Muruganandham who was at the wheel lost control of the vehicle and dashed against a roadside tree.

While Jayapalmoorthi died on the spot, Palani Guru and Muruganandham sustained injuries and were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

