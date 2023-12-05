HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanitary Inspector killed in accident in Villupuram

December 05, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Sanitary Inspector was killed and two others sustained injuries after the SUV in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree at V. Salai near Vikravandi in Villupuram district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jayapalmoorthi, 50, sanitary inspector of Rajapalayam Municipality. Police said Mr. Moorthi, Palani Guru, 54, sanitary inspector of Virudhunagar and Muruganandham, 41, were travelling in the SUV to Chennai to help in relief and rescue work in the rain-affected areas. When they neared V. Salai, Muruganandham who was at the wheel lost control of the vehicle and dashed against a roadside tree.

While Jayapalmoorthi died on the spot, Palani Guru and Muruganandham sustained injuries and were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.