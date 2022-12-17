Sangita Kalanidhi award for missed years to do justice to artistes, says N. Murali

December 17, 2022 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

As the 96th annual conference and concerts of the Music Academy got under way in Chennai on December 15, its president N. Murali said the executive committee of the organisation decided to give the annual awards, including the coveted Sangita Kalanidhi title, for the “missed years of 2020 and 2021” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our opinion, this is the only course that will do any justice to the artiste community that has contributed so much to our great tradition of classical performing arts,” he said at the opening of the festival inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

While vocalist Neyveli R. Santhanagopalan was chosen for the Sangita Kalanidhi title for 2020, mridhangam player Thiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam got it for 2021 and violinist Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and his sister GJR Vijayalakshmi for 2022. Mr. Stalin honoured them and gave them the M.S. Subbulakshmi Award instituted by The Hindu.

The Sangita Kala Acharya awards go to nagaswaram player Kizhvelur N.G. Ganesan (2020), Dr. Ritha Rajan (2021) and R.S. Jayalakshmi (2022). The TTK awardees are A.V. Anand (2020), Nemani Somayajulu (2021) and Thamarakkad Govindan Namboothiri (2022). V. Premalatha has been chosen for the musicologist award for 2022.

Mr. Murali said the Chief Minister inaugurating the festival held great significance as it had switched over to the physical format after a break of two years. “Mr. Stalin is inaugurating this festival, a quarter century after his distinguished father and the late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, did the honours in 1996 for the second time, after having first done so in 1975,” he said. He said that as a socially sensitive organisation, the Music Academy disbursed a significant sum of money as COVID distress relief to 200 economically weaker persons among nagaswaram, thavil and kanjira artistes and mridhangam makers.

He said N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Private Limited, will preside over the Sadas on January 1 when the awards would be given away. The 16th annual dance festival would be held between January 3 and January 9, 2023.