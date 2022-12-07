Sangh Parivar’s intention is not to protect temples, but to only gain political mileage: Jawahirullah

December 07, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:06 am IST

TMMK president and legislator M.H. Jawahirullah on Tuesday charged that the intention of the BJP, RSS and Hindu Munnani is not to protect temples or religious practices but to gain political mileage.

Addressing a protest organised at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai to protect ‘Religious Worship’ on the anniversary of demolition of the Babri mosque, Mr. Jawahirullah said it was important to rally for democracy and secularism to protect ‘our rights’.

“The reason for holding these protests every year is to expose those who prostrate in front of the Indian Constitution as the ones who are actually vandalising it. This year, we are observing this day as ‘Religious Worship Protection’ demonstration. In September 1991, the ‘Places of Worship Act’ was passed in the Parliament, which states that all places of worship, after India became independent, must continue to remain as it is — a church should remain a church, a mosque should remain a mosque, a Gurudwara should remain a Gurudwara,” he said.

However, Mr. Jawahirullah said, across India, the Sangh Parivar has been attempting to take over several mosques such as the Gnanavapi mosque.

“The Sangh Parivar’s intention to convert mosques into temples is nothing but politics. Similarly, the Kashi-Viswanath Corridor Project is being built by destroying many temples around it. Am I making this claim? No. Rajendar Tiwari, the Mahant of Kashi Vishwanathar temple is saying it,” he said, adding that the political games of Sangh Parivar should be understood.

The TMMK leader claimed the Sangh Parivar is against India and spirituality.

CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan said “secular forces wouldn’t allow another place of worship to be destroyed by Sanathan forces.”

“No matter how many Mutt heads come or how big the Sanghi army is, we will not allow any other place of worship to be destroyed. Those who are ruling at the Centre are routinely attacking the minorities every second,” he claimed. According to him, in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, minorities are feeling safe. “Wherever BJP is in power, minorities are facing threats while in States where BJP is not in power, the minorities are feeling safe,” he contended.

Peter Alphonse, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission, said he often asks his Muslim comrades whether it is necessary to keep reminding oneself about what happened on December 6 in Ayodhya. “Now, I realise my question was wrong. This is not something that we must question on December 6 every year but one that we must ask every time we take food in our hands,” he said.