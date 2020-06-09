Tamil Nadu

Saneeswaran Temple in Karaikal opened for devotees after 80 days

A devotee subjected to thermal screening at the Shree Dharbanaranyeswara Swamy Temple in Karaikal district on Monday

The temple has been opened with strict safety regulations, including collection of contact details of devotees, thermal scanning and ensuring physical distancing

The Sri Dharbanaranyeswarar Temple in Thirunallar in Karaikal district in Puducherry, known famously for its Saneeswarar Shrine, was opened for devotees on Monday, after being closed for about 80 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The temple was closed for devotees at 7 p.m. on March 20, but the daily poojas continued. It was opened on Monday with a slew of restrictions and regulations.

The names of devotees, their addresses, contact numbers and signatures are being entered and maintained in a register. The district administration has announced that devotees from other districts and States will not be permitted to visit the temple.

As per instructions from the Commissioner, Hindu Religious Institutions, Puducherry, devotees below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 are not permitted. Those with fever, cold and cough are not allowed inside. Wearing of masks by both temple staff and devotees, prevention of crowding, cleaning of hands with sanitisers, thermal screening at the entrance, and maintaining physical distancing are the other regulations enforced.

No prasadam will be given, and holy water will not be sprinkled. The temple administration is required to ensure periodic disinfection of the floor.

The opening of the temple was preceded by a meeting of religious leaders convened by the police department in Karaikal for strict compliance with physical distancing protocols.

Temple authorities said 288 devotees visited the temple on the first day after reopening of the shrine.

