Sandeep Saxena to head Tamil Nadu Tourism Department

CHENNAI

03 March 2020 13:36 IST

An order to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Monday

Senior IAS officer Sandeep Saxena, who was until recently the Deputy Election Commissioner in Delhi, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department of Tamil Nadu.

T.P. Rajesh, who has been posted as the Commissioner of Tourism would also hold the additional post of Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (TTDC).

Ms. V. Amuthavalli, who was earlier the MD of TTDC has been transferred and is to be posted as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation Ltd. A. Suganthi has been posted as the Commissioner of Stationery & Printing.

