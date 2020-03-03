Sandeep Saxena to head Tamil Nadu Tourism Department

Senior IAS officer Sandeep Saxena, who was until recently the Deputy Election Commissioner in Delhi, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department of Tamil Nadu.
T.P. Rajesh, who has been posted as the Commissioner of Tourism would also hold the additional post of Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (TTDC).
Ms. V. Amuthavalli, who was earlier the MD of TTDC has been transferred and is to be posted as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation Ltd. A. Suganthi has been posted as the Commissioner of Stationery & Printing.
Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.