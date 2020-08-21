Sand smuggling gang attack officials in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM

21 August 2020 14:28 IST

Police have confiscated five tractors and an earth-mover and arrested a tractor driver

A gang of sand smugglers allegedly attacked three Village Administrative Officers and other government officials in Mahadhanam village in Nagapattinam on Thursday, when they attempted to intercept a sand-laden tractor.

A video clipping of the attack that went viral showed the VAOs and a sub-inspector of Police trying in vain to confiscate the tractor.

Subsequently, a team of police personnel from the Velankanni police station arrived at the scene and confiscated five tractors and an earth-mover.

A senior official of Revenue Department said a First Information Report naming six persons has been registered, and that the tractor driver has already been arrested.