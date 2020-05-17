Tamil Nadu

Sand smugglers detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore district

Cuddalore District Collector V. Anbuselvan has ordered the detention of C. Sakthivel, 39 and S. Neelamegan, 23 of Perangiyum, under the Goondas Act for illegal sand mining and threatening a public servant.

The duo was arrested by the police recently, following a complaint by R. Mayavel, VAO of Ezhuthar village. Police sources said when the VAO tried to stop the illegal activity at Ramanathan, the duo allegedly threatened him with dire consequences and prevented him from discharging his duties.

Police said Neelamegan had several cases pending against him in Cuddalore district. Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on them in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

