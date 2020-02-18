Sand smuggler booked under Goondas Act

A sand smuggler who was arrested on charges of smuggling sand was booked under the Goondas Act by Ranipet District Police on Monday.

The police sources said G. Chidambaram, 29, of Seekarajapuram in Walajah taluk was found illegally quarrying sand from the Ponnai river in Mottur village on February 5.

When the police party intercepted his mini van, he attempted to run over the policemen to escape from the scene. However, the policemen nabbed him. SIPCOT Police registered a case against him and he was lodged in Vellore Central Prison.

The police said there were several sand quarrying cases pending against him. To prevent his involvement in any more crime, Superintendent of Police, Ranipet, A. Myilvaganan recommended invoking Goondas Act against him. District Collector S. Divydharshini issued order, which was sent to prison authorities on Monday.