Sand mining in T.N. | Enforcement Directorate probes money trail involving contractors, individuals

March 09, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - CHENNAI
The Central agency’s investigators are verifying huge money transfers involving certain individuals, contractors and prime suspects, in the ₹4,730 crore scam involving the illegal sale of river sand in T.N.
The ED, in its investigation that began in September last year, is looking into money-laundering offences in the illegal sale of river sand to the tune of ₹4,730 crore, and us now scrutinising the source and flow of funds in what appears to be suspicious transactions, the sources said.
Soon after registering a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, ED teams conducted simultaneous searches at sand mining sites or sand stockyards in over six districts across the State on September 12, 2023, and claimed to have seized incriminating documents such as fake bills and counterfeit QR codes that pointed to GST losses to the Central and State governments.
Searches were also conducted at the premises of contractors or their associates, including S. Ramachandran, K. Rathinam, P. Karikalan and officials of the Water Resources Department of the State government.
As part of the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate also attached over 200 excavators allegedly used for illegal sand mining in the State and froze the company bank accounts of sand lifting contractors, the sources added.