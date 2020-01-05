Sand lorry owners want online sale to be streamlined

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation want online sale of river sand to be streamlined according to the supply available.

The State has a demand for nearly 20,000 loads of sand daily. But, only 1,000 loads were being provided.

While nearly 87,000 vehicles have registered for purchase of sand online, only a limited number of loads was being provided, causing a delay, they said.

Members also noted that the imported sand from Malaysia was sold at ₹2,500 per tonne and it worked out to nearly ₹35,000 for three units.

This was expensive compared to imported sand sold in neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, where one tonne was priced at ₹1,500 and ₹1,650.

The State government must reduce the price so that the imported sand could be transported to other places such as Coimbatore and Salem.

Imported sand could also be brought from the neighbouring State, they said. Federation president S.Yuvaraj said about 10,000 loads of M-sand were being supplied daily across the State.

There are about 1,400 M-sand units across the State and only a few have been approved for quality by the Public Works Department.

The State government must take steps to ensure quality and also initiate online sale of M-sand, he said.

This would bring down the cost and shortage of quality sand in the State, he added. Members have represented the issue to the Chief Minister’s office.