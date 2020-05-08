Sand lorry owners seek exemption from quarterly tax payment

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation have sought exemption of quarterly tax payment as most lorries were not operated during the lockdown.

The Federation’s president S.Yuvaraj said there were about 3.5 lakh lorries in the State engaged in transport of various goods. However, they stayed off the roads for over 45 days due to the lockdown. “We have represented to the transport department to exempt us from quarterly tax payment till June as we are already grappling with the loss. Several workers have also been rendered jobless,” he said.

Moreover, sand lorries were yet to start transporting construction materials. Though the State government had permitted construction activities, transportation of sand was yet to begin in many places.

“Online booking process for river sand has not started yet. It would take about a week to procure sand even after booking. Sales of imported sand too has not started. Many M-sand manufacturers are awaiting district administration’s permission to resume production,” Mr.Yuvaraj said.

Similarly, members of Tamil Nadu Trailer Owners’ Association have also sought exemption of quarterly tax payment between April and June.