Sand lorry owners plan protest against overloading on Dec. 27

‘Functioning of unlicensed crusher units has led to sale of poor quality M-sand’

Members of the All M-sand and River Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation plan to stage protest on December 27 against overloading of lorries that cause accidents and result in poor quality M-sand.

Members of the federation complained at a press meet on Monday that the lorries were overloaded at crusher units and sent without transit pass leading to accidents and seizure of vehicles, and cases were being booked against lorry owners and drivers. Moreover, growth of unauthorised crusher units has led to sale of M-sand without transit pass issued by the Mines Department. About 250 such unapproved crusher units were operating at places like Thiruneermalai and Erumaiyur near Chennai alone.

S. Yuvaraj, president of Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation, complained of exploitation of natural resources and said that blue metal and M-sand were being transported to neighbouring States such as Kerala and Karnataka without transit pass or GST bills.

Functioning of crusher units without licence had led to sale of poor quality M-sand in the market. On the other hand, several licensed quarries were being closed due to restrictions and this resulted in shortage of the construction material. Moreover, minerals are being sent to Bangladesh. A tonne of M-sand is being sold for ₹7,000 as against ₹6,000 fixed last month, due to shortage.

“The government must engage in the operation of quarries and direct sale of blue metal and M-sand just like river sand,” Mr. Yuvaraj said. Members of various sand lorry associations have planned to go on a protest on December 27 seeking solution to their demands and also go on an indefinite strike from January 27.