Sand lorries seized near Paramathi

A.K.P.Chinraj, MP, detained and handed over to police four lorries which was allegedly used for illegal sand mining near Paramathi here on Monday.

The MP was on his way to Paramathi when he found the lorries being used for sand mining illegally along the River Cauvery.

Recently, during the inauguration of Government Law College in Namakkal, Mr. Chinraj demanded the district administration and State government to take necessary steps to stop illegal sand mining along River Cauvery in the district. However, Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani, who spoke after him rebutted those claims and said that no illegal activity is happening in the district. Mr. Thangamani also said that only carts with permit are carrying sand from Cauvery.

Talking to presspersons on Monday, Mr. Chinraj said, “I made those comments in good intent. However, the Minister denied those claims and said that I’m making baseless allegations and he challenged me.” He alleged, “four lorries which was used for illegal sand mining has been detained by us and the State government should take necessary action on this regard.”

All four drivers of the lorries escaped from the spot.

Police said that the sand was taken from some other place and there are a few chance that it was mined from River Cauvery areas as there is strong flow of water in the river at present.