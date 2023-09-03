ADVERTISEMENT

Sanatana is against social justice and has to be eradicated: Udhayanidhi

September 03, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Sanatana is regressive, divided the people on the basis of castes and is against equality and women empowerment, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: File Photo

Contending that “sanatana” was against the idea of social justice, DMK’s youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that it had to be eradicated.

Addressing a conference organised here by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on the theme of “eradication of sanatana,” he said that sanatana cannot be simply opposed, but had to be eradicated. He said that sanatana was regressive, divided the people on the basis of castes and was against equality and women empowerment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US