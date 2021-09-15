‘Sanatana forces divide people to implement Manu dharma’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan addressing a human chain protest in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Wednesday.

KARAIKUDI/RAMANATHAPURAM

15 September 2021 22:23 IST

Anyone who exposes the agenda of Sangh Parivar is silenced: Thirumavalavan

Sanatana forces that wanted to divide people on religious lines to implement Manu dharma had been silencing social activists, Left thinkers and writers, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday.

He was addressing a human chain protest in Karaikudi, organised by Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front demanding the release of all those who were arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon case.

Advertising

Advertising

The MP said the agenda of the Sangh Parivar was to mobilise Hindus, not for their welfare, but against the minorities. It would ensure that the Hindus were divided on caste lines to further its own interest.

“The Sangh Parivar was doing this for votes to remain in power so that it can do away with the Constitution and replace it with Manu dharma,” he charged.

Stating that anyone who spoke against it or exposed its agenda was silenced, he listed out several thinkers and writers who were killed.

Sixteen social activists and rights activists were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “This Act is more draconian than the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Terrorism Act as people once arrested under its provisions cannot come out of jail easily,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan demanded repeal of the UAPA. He appreciated Samuel Raj, general secretary of the TNUEF, for having organised such a massive protest against Bhima Koregaon arrests across the State.

Addressing a similar human chain protest in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Puligal Katchi leader Nagai Thiruvalluvan said as long as the Hindutva politics discriminated against minorities and the oppressed classes, those people would sow the seeds for change of guard at the Centre.

He said the Centre should not look at people fighting for democracy and for people’s rights as those being against the government. Appealing to the Centre to release all those jailed in connection with Bhima Koregoan case, he said if the government did not do that the protest from Tamil Nadu would spread across the country.