Sanatana Dharma row | Panneerselvam calls Udhayanidhi’s remarks an attempt to redirect dissatisaction with government

The former AIADMK leader, in a statement, said the DMK would not be able to succeed with such tactics, in diverting public attention from its failures

September 06, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam

Former AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Echoing the position of the AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on the issue of Sanatana Dharma, the  party’s former Deputy Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, dubbed the recent remarks of Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on this subject, an attempt to deflect the “direction of dissatisfaction” of the public towards the T.N. government. 

ALSO READ
I started using Sanatana Dharma to stop Sangh Parivar groups from twisting my words as an attack on Hindu beliefs: Thirumavalavan

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, had, in Coimbatore, said Mr. Udhayanidhi’s remarks, that triggered a political row, were aimed at diverting the attention of the people from the failures of the DMK.

In a statement, Mr Panneerselvam said that when governments [both at the Centre and in States] were functioning as per the Constitution, it was unnecessary to raise the topic of Sanatana Dharma.  It was also condemnable “to talk of the abolition of what does not exist,” he contended adding that the ruling DMK would not be able to succeed in its bid to divert the public attention.

Faulty speed-breakers

Meanwhile, in another statement, the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, referred to reports of the construction of speed-breakers on State highways, major district roads and interior roads that were not in consonance with the norms of the Indian Roads Congress.  This had led to questions about the safety of riders of two-wheelers, she said. Many road accidents were taking place and several had been injured because of the faulty design of the speed-breakers, she claimed. 

While “not being attentive” to such issues, the State government was “robbing” people in the name of heavy penalties for traffic violations, which was “condemnable,” Ms Sasikala said, calling upon the government to ensure safe and good quality roads were provided to people. 

