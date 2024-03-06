Sanatana Dharma row | Madras High Court refrains from issuing quo warranto against T.N. Ministers, MP

March 06, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, refused to issue a quo warranto against Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Nilgiris Member of Parliament A. Raja, in connection with the Sanatana Dharma row.

Justice Anita Sumanth held that the relief sought for by three different writ petitioners was premature, since multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) regarding the row were pending before different police stations but there had been no conviction so far. Therefore, writs of quo warranto could not be issued at the present stage, she said.

The judge, however, held that the statements made against Sanatana Dharma were perverse and divisive.

“While there may be ideological differences between persons holding power, the differences are expected to be based on a thorough understanding of the system being critiqued and importantly, such criticism must be constructive and not destructive,” the judge said. She went on to state that the statements made by sitting Ministers must be factually accurate. “Whatever may be their ideology, such persons must propound only one morality that is the morality propounded by the Constitution,” she added.

Though it was argued that only Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mr. Raja had spoken against Sanatana Dharma in different events whereas Mr. Sekarbabu had only attended one of those events, the judge said: “The factum of participation itself shows the endorsement of the purpose of the theme of the conference.”

The judge also said: “The statements equating Sanatana Dharma to HIV, AIDS, dengue and malaria, which need to be eradicated are perverse, divisive and contrary to Constitutional principles and ideas and tantamount to gross disinformation.”

Hindu Munnani office-bearers T. Manohar, J. Kishore Kumar and V.P. Jayakumar had filed the three writ petitions, making it clear that they had filed the cases in their individual capacity and not as office-bearers of the organisation. They claimed that elected legislators could not act against Sanatana Dharma.

Asserting that Sanatana Dharma was synonymous with Hinduism, the first petitioner said Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin ought not to have called for the annihilation of the dharma in the ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference’ organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai, on September 2, 2023.

The second petitioner took objection to the participation of Mr. Sekarbabu in the conference even though the Minister did not deliver any speech on the subject. The third petitioner stated that Mr. Raja had endorsed the views of Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin at a different meeting and, hence, he, too, could not continue as a legislator.

The Ministers and the MP, on the other hand, questioned the maintainability of the writ petitions and contended that no writ of quo warranto that questioned the authority under which they were continuing as legislators, could be issued, for the reasons stated by the petitioners in their affidavits.

The Judge, however, insisted on hearing the matter both on the question of maintainability as well as on merits. After marathon arguments on different days since October this year, she reserved her verdict on December 21, 2023 after the Senior Counsels completed the submission of oral arguments as well as written arguments.

