Sanatana Dharma row | BJP raking up issue to divert attention from its failures and corruption: T.N. CM Stalin

September 13, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on Wednesday, said the BJP was raking up the Sanatana Dharma issue to divert the attention of people from its failures, and its corruption.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin endorsed Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani’s view that there should be more talk about corruption under the BJP regime, as the saffron party was trying to rake up the Sanatana Dharma issue to divert the people’s attention and prevent them from talking about its corrupt activities. “Asiriyar Veeramani has expressed a correct opinion. I request the DMK partymen and leaders of the alliance to follow it,“ Mr. Stalin said.

Mr Stalin’s statement came on a day an FIR was filed in Mumbai against his son and Cabinet colleague, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma, which sparked the ongoing political row

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told his Ministerial colleagues to give “a proper response” on the Sanatana Dharma row, and accordingly, every day, a Union Minister was talking about it and creating a debate. “We should not lose our focus and give way to their attention diversion tactics,“ Mr. Stalin said.

“The Prime Minister has not fulfilled any poll promises given before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP government has lost the people’s faith and is engaging in a publicity spree. That is what we have to highlight in our campaign,“ he said. The Rafale scam and allegations relating to the Adani Group have shamed the nation on the global stage, Mr. Stalin said. He also pointed out that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Report had exposed the Centre’s scams under seven schemes to the tune of ₹7.50 lakh crore. To hide this massive scam, the BJP has taken up the Sanatana Dharma issue, he said.

Mr. Stalin said that BJP was scared of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance. In the recent bypolls, the I.N.D.IA. alliance had scored a massive victory, which was an indication to their securing a victory all over India, Mr. Stalin said. “Let us focus and work towards exposing the BJP’s corruption, fascism and authoritarianism and ensure their defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and safeguard India’s democracy,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.