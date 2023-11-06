Sanatana Dharma protectors cannot use unsavoury words on social media platforms: Madras High Court

November 06, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

A person who claims to be a ‘Rakshak (protector) of Santana Dharma’ should not use unsavoury words such as Vesi, which refers to sex workers, on social media platforms, the Madras High Court has said while asking an individual, Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam to detox himself from social media for a period of at least two weeks.

Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Mala made the observation while passing orders on a contempt of court petition filed against him by industrialist Venu Srinivasan. The judges said, they had analysed two tweets, one against the industrialist and another regarding an apology tendered by Narasimhan during earlier contempt proceedings.

In so far as the tweet against the industrialist was concerned, the judges concluded that it was not in violation of an order passed by the High Court on September 2, 2022 restraining Narasimhan from taking to social media to trade charges against the industrialist regarding a missing peacock idol from the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai.

“We, at the same time, cannot but object to the use of the word Vesi for it admittedly refers to sex workers. The petitioner who claims to be a rakshak of Sanatana Dharma should not have used the unsavoury word in the social media platforms. Use of such unpalatable words cannot be encouraged,” the Division Bench said.

It went on to write: “We recommend the respondent (Narasimhan) to detox from social media platforms for at least two weeks in the fond hope that he would realize the importance of maintaining decency and decorum in social media platforms which is used both by the old and wise and the young and impressionable.“

While dealing with his other tweet on October 30, 2022 with respect to the apology tendered by him to the court in the previous contempt of court petition filed by the industrialist last year, the judges arrived at a conclusion that it was clearly mischievous and affected the dignity and authority of the court.

The judges imposed the punishment of fine of ₹2,000 on Narasimhan for this tweet and directed him to pay the fine amount within four weeks.

